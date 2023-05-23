Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked up four points in two home games last week, including a much-needed win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, a team that they hadn’t beaten at home since 2016.

Here is what the latest Power Rankings had to say about the win:

MLSSoccer.com - Rank 7 (same)

Comment: FC Dallas beat a good Vancouver team midweek, then drew with a less stingy Houston team over the weekend. They’re fourth in the West and will presumably be thereabouts until the end of the season. Will let y’all know if there’s ever any update on this.

ESPNFC - Rank 11 (same)

Comment: Jesús Ferreira is still cooking after a brace to beat Vancouver midweek, but he and Dallas couldn't find a way to turn their 1-0 lead and total control into a second goal against Houston. The Dynamo then made them pay with a late equalizer. Not being able to bury teams is a problem that dates back to last season for FCD and they don't appear particularly close to solving it.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below, and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week or three behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer America & Soccer by Ives).