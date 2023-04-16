Photo via US Soccer

FC Dallas Homegrown midfielder Paxton Pomykal has been added to the U.S. men’s national team camp roster ahead of the upcoming Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico on Wednesday, April 19 in Glendale, Arizona. Pomykal will join fellow Homegrown Jesus Ferreira in the preparation for the inaugural competition.

Pomykal earns his second 2023 USMNT call-up after participating in the 2023 January Camp. The FC Dallas midfielder made his senior-team debut in a 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Sept. 10, 2019.

FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola, who was originally called into the April camp, has withdrawn as a precaution after experiencing tightness in his right hamstring. Arriola was subbed out in the second half of Saturday night’s win over Real Salt Lake.

Last Wednesday

, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez mentioned that Pomykal was part of the US preliminary roster for this match but was held off of the final roster due to a recent injury.