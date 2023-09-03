Photo via MikeBrooks

To say that the last ten months have been a disappointment or frustrating for FC Dallas attacker Paul Arriola may be an understatement. Between missing out on making the United States World Cup roster last December or to an injury that kept him out for nine games, the on-the-field play hasn’t been what he was expecting after a 10-goal season in 2022.

That is why Saturday night’s goal in the 4th minute of the match in a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United had to be a relief.

“I just come out here and play for the love of the game and try to give as much as I can,” said Arriola following Saturday’s match. “I felt like I really did that tonight. I felt like I ran the most I did all season. Fortunately, I was able to get a goal, but you know, I'm still disappointed that we didn't get three points.”