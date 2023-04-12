FC Dallas forwards Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira have been called up to represent the United States Men’s National Team in the inaugural Allstate Continental Clásico against Mexico on April 19 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Allstate Continental Clásico is an annual competition that will feature the U.S. Men's National Team hosting a top-tier opponent from North, Central or South America. This is the first edition of the Allstate Continental Clásico and will kick off at 9PM CT on HBO Max and Peacock.

Both Arriola and Ferreira are earning their second USMNT call of 2023. Arriola has scored ten goals in 50 appearances for the Stars and Stripes, playing in his 50th match on January 29, 2023, against Colombia. Ferreira was named to the USMNT 2022 FIFA World Cup roster and made his World Cup debut in the Round of 16 3-1 loss to the Netherlands. He has seven goals in 17 caps for the United States.

We expect the two players to report for this game following the home game with Real Salt Lake this Saturday. The bigger question will be if they’ll be available next weekend in New York City. We will find out from FCD head coach Nico Estevez later today in his weekly press conference.

USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)



GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roma Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 11/0)



DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Aaron Long (LAFC; 31/3), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 22/1), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 0/0), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City; 0/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 77/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)



MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 57/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/0), James Sands (New York City FC; 7/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 16/0)



FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 50/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 2/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 17/7), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 51/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 2/1)