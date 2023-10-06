Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC exercised the contract option on two players and declined six other’s options for the 2024 season, the club announced Thursday.

Diego García, Dylan Lacy, Malachi Molina, Diego Pepi, Tomas Pondeca, Tyshawn Rose, Carl Sainté, Lautaro Taboada and Alejandro Urzua are all under contract for the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

North Texas SC exercised the 2024 option on defender Tyshawn Rose and midfielder Tomas Pondeca. Rose registered 19 appearances, logging 1,592 minutes and five assists during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. The left back recorded a hat trick of assists on May 7 in the 4-1 win over St Louis CITY2. Pondeca made 23 appearances and registered 1,222 minutes played. He scored four goals and recorded one assist after signing with the club on March 10, from the club’s open tryouts.

The 2024 contract options for Hope Avayevu, Theo Ferreira, Henri Santos, Michael Webber, Thabo Nare and Pablo Torre were not exercised. Manuel Caicedo and Yeicar Perlaza’s loans expired and will return to their respective clubs. Additionally, Alejandro Araneda and André Costa are out of contract.

