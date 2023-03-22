North Texas SC roster continues to take shape
The MLS Next Pro side has added more players for the upcoming season.
It has been a minute since we last touched base on FC Dallas’ MLS Next Pro side, North Texas SC. In the last week, they’ve been busy as they begin to prepare for their season opener on Sunday in Los Angeles against LAFC2.
Let’s get into the latest round of moves by the club:
Two International Roster slots added
Last Tuesday, North …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.