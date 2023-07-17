North Texas SC has relieved Javier Cano of his duties as head coach. The team made the announcement today after North Texas fell 2-1 to Houston Dynamo 2 on Sunday night.



Assistant coach John Gall will assume head coaching duties on an interim basis, while Michel Garbini will continue in his role as assistant coach.

“It is always difficult to make changes to a coaching staff during the season,” said North Texas SC general manager Matt Denny in a press release issued by the club. “We believe a change is necessary at this time in order to give us an opportunity to be more competitive as we continue through the MLS NEXT Pro season.”

NTSC has struggled in 2023, going 5-8-6 on the year. They currently sit in 11th place in the MLS NEXT Pro’s Western Conference.

North Texas SC plays its next match on Saturday, July 22 at Choctaw Stadium against Sporting KC II.

I suggest reading more about this move over at Afterburn Soccer. They dive into Cano a bit more, what he was like as a manager and what could be next for the club.