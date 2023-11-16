North Texas SC has announced today the appointment of John Gall as the club’s head coach. Gall becomes the fourth coach in North Texas’s five-year history.

Gall joined North Texas SC for the 2023 season as an assistant coach under Javier Cano. He transitioned into interim head coach following Jordan Cano’s dismissal in July.

NTSC concluded the season in ninth place with a 9-11-8 record and 36 points. Gall finished the season with a 4-3-2 record as interim head coach. He helped the club end a seven-game winless streak within his second game in charge by defeating Timbers2 at Choctaw Stadium on July 29. NTSC swept both Texas clubs in the season's final two games with Gall at the helm, defeating Houston Dynamo 2 and Austin FC II by a score of 3-1 in each match.

Gall is the first NTSC coach who comes from the FC Dallas system. He joined the organization as the FC Dallas Youth Boys Director of Coaching in 2015. For the 2016 season, Gall transitioned to head coach of the U-12s Academy. During his first year in charge of the U-13s, Gall won the Dallas Cup in 2019. In 2020, Gall was promoted to head coach of the U-19s Academy team. He led the U-19s to the semifinals of the 2022 MLS NEXT Cup. Gall holds a USSF A, UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A coaching licenses.