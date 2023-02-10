North Texas SC announces preseason schedule
The club will have five matches to prepare for the new season.
North Texas SC announced today its preseason schedule ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Preseason training officially begins on Monday, February 13, and the club will have five preparation matches.
NTSC hosts its first two preseason friendlies at Toyota Soccer Center, first against Foro S.C. on Feb. 18 at 12PM and then against DKSC on Feb. 25 at 1…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.