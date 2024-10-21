Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC advanced to the MLS Next Pro Western Conference semifinals on Sunday evening, thanks to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps 2.

Eight minutes into the match, North Texas got on top thanks to a goal from defender Herbert Endeley. This was the first playoff goal scored by North Texas since November 9, 2022, when Bernard Kamungo found the back of the net.

The lead was doubled in the 29th minute off a counter attack. Logan Farrington got the ball out wide and played a quick cross into the penalty box where Diego Garcia was there to extend the North Texas lead.

Vancouver was able to tie the game up in the second half with two quick goals in the 65th and 75th minute. But North Texas regained the lead for good in the 85th minute as Tomas Pondeca put away the game after dribbling into the penalty box before firing a shot into the far post.

North Texas SC will pick their semifinal opponent on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. The Selection Show will begin at 2PM CT. The Western Conference semifinal will take place on Saturday, October 26 at 7:30 PM CT from Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.