North Texas SC Adds John Gall and Kyle Zobeck to Coaching Staff
Zobeck remains connected with the club after retiring from playing in 2021.
North Texas SC announced coaching additions to complete the team’s staff ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. John Gall joins as an assistant coach under Jordan Cano, and former FC Dallas goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck joins as the interim goalkeeping coach.
Gall joins North Texas SC as an assistant coach after taking over as hea…
