North Texas SC Acquires Defender Henri Marinho dos Santos on loan from Palmeiras
The 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner joins the North Texas side.
North Texas SC has signed 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Henri Marinho dos Santos on loan from Palmeiras throughout the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season, pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.
North Texas SC can exercise a permanent transfer on Santos’ contract following the conclusion of his 2023 loan.
The 21-year old joins…
