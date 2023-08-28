FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari has been named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 28 after scoring the game winning goal to give FC Dallas its second win of the season against Austin FC on Saturday night. This is Tafari’s second Team of the Matchday appearance this season after being honored for Matchday 15.

Tafari scored his third goal and first game-winning goal of the season for FC Dallas. It was the second stoppage-time goal this season for Tafari after scoring in the 94th minute in a 1-1 draw against San Jose back in May. Defensively, Tafari recorded three clearances, and one interception, nullifying the Austin FC offense to only two shots on target.

This is the fourteenth time in 2023 that FC Dallas has earned MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Matchday honors.



Nkosi Tafari – Week 15, Week 28

Marco Farfan – Week 8

Jesús Ferreira – Week 2, Week 7 (bench), Week 12 (Bench), Week 13

Sebastien Ibeagha – Week 3 (bench)

Maarten Paes – Week 4, week 18 (bench), week 22 (bench)

Paxton Pomykal – Week 2 (bench)

Bernard Kamungo – Week 26 (bench)

Jader Obrian – Week 14 (bench)

Cover photo via MikeBrooks