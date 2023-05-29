Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari has been named to MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for Matchday 15 after his performance Saturday night in Dallas’ 1-1 draw versus San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park.

This is Tafari’s first Team of the Matchday appearance this season and first since his 2021 Team of the Week honor.

Tafari scored his second goal of the 2023 season in the 94th minute of the match to help Dallas earn a point on the road. Tafari recorded two interceptions, had a 91.4 accurate pass percentage, six duels and one tackle against San Jose Earthquakes. Tafari scored his first goal of the 2023 season against LAFC on March 25.

This is the sixth time in 2023 FC Dallas has earned MLSsoccer.com’s Team of the Matchday honors.



Nkosi Tafari – Week 15

Marco Farfan – Week 8

Jesús Ferreira – Week 2, Week 7 (bench)

Sebastien Ibeagha – Week 3 (bench)

Maarten Paes – Week 4

Paxton Pomykal – Week 2 (bench)

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 15 Team

F: Lorenzo Insigne (TOR), Julián Carranza (PHI), Dániel Sallói (SKC)

M: Hector Herrera (HOU), Hany Mukhtar (NSH), Eduard Löwen(STL)

D: Nkosi Tafari (DAL), Daniel Lovitz (NSH), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (SEA), Kyle Smith (ORL)

GK: Jonathan Sirois (MTL)



Coach: Jim Curtin (PHI)



Bench: Stefan Frei (SEA), Damion Lowe (PHI), Matt Miazga (CIN), Harrison Afful (CLT), Noel Bucl (NE), Erik Thommy (SKC), Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI), Justin Meram (CLT), Gyasi Zardes (ATX)