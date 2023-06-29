Photo via FC Dallas

When the 2023 MLS All-Star Game rosters were announced earlier this week, there was some celebration for FC Dallas fans when seeing Homegrown forward Jesus Ferreira earning his second straight nomination to the team. But on the other hand, there were a couple of other FC Dallas players who had good cases of their own to be on the roster as well.

Defender Nkosi Tafari and goalkeeper Maarten Paes both have had strong seasons for FC Dallas in 2023, but neither saw their names on the roster either through the vote-in method like Ferreira was or earning the coaches’ selection by Wayne Rooney.

During the weekly media call with FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez, I asked him if he thought either player was snubbed and what they need to do to earn that type of honor next season.