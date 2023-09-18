I’ll be the first to admit I’m not spending a lot of time on Twitter (or X as it is now called). Part of that is due to our new host (SubStack) and Elon Musk’s company having a bit of a feud this year, and the other part is that I just do not have the same amount of time for social media that I once did.

But today, I had a couple extra minutes and saw a tweet that caught my attention right away. From MLS Moves, who are an interesting follow if you do like to do that sort of thing. They had their top five managers on the hot seat, and FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez was one of them.

So this got me thinking, is Estevez actually on the hot seat?