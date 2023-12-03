Photo via FC Dallas

This weekend, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced that the four members of its 2024 class are Tim Howard, Francisco Marcos, Josh McKinney and Tisha Venturini-Hoch.

They will be inducted at a ceremony on May 4 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Howard and McKinney were elected from the Player Ballot. Marcos was elected from the Builder Ballot, and Venturini-Hoch was elected from the Veteran Ballot. Howard was elected in his first year of eligibility, and McKinney is the first member of the Extended National Teams to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

Photo via National Soccer Hall of Fame

Howard played 121 full internationals for the United States between 2002 and 2017, including 39 World Cup qualifiers in nine different years and eight games at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014. After playing for the MetroStars in Major League Soccer from 1998 to 2003, he played 13 seasons in the English Premier League, three for Manchester United and 10 for Everton. He returned to MLS in 2016 and played with the Colorado Rapids until 2019, then retired after playing with Memphis 901 in the 2020 USL season.

Venturini-Hoch played 132 full internationals between 1992 and 2000. A member of the U.S. team that won the World Cup in 1999, she played in two games — including the final — and scored twice. She also played all six games at the 1995 World Cup and all five games at the 1996 Olympic Games. She played three seasons in the Women’s United Soccer Association, winning one title and one season each in the W-League and the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

McKinney, who was born with cerebral palsy, was a captain of the U.S. National 7-a-side Paralympic Team who retired after 124 caps and 81 goals over 19 years, including appearances at three Paralympics (1996, 2004 and 2012). He captained the team 72 times, and as a 17-year-old in 1996, he scored a team-high five goals to lead the U.S. to a best-ever fourth-place finish at the Paralympic Games in Atlanta.

Marcos was the longtime leader of the United Soccer Leagues, the umbrella organization of lower-division soccer in the U.S. An official of several North American Soccer League teams, he founded the USL in 1987 as the Southwest Indoor Soccer League and led its growth through a series of phases over several decades. He also has been commissioner of the A-League and a vice president of the U.S. Soccer Federation. He won the USSF’s Werner Fricker Builder Award in 2007.

For the Player Ballot, election procedures call for the two Players named on the most ballots (and on at least 50 percent of the ballots) to be elected. A third Player can also be elected by being named on at least 75 percent of the ballots.

The 20 Player finalists received the following number of votes from the 48-member Player Voting Committee: Howard (46, 95.8%), McKinney (35, 72.9%), Lori Chalupny (34, 70.8%), Kyle Beckerman (25, 52.1%), Nick Rimando (23, 47.9%), Cat Reddick Whitehill (22, 45.8%), Dwayne DeRosario (21, 43.8%), Oguchi Onyewu (14, 29.2%) Robbie Keane (13, 27.1%), Jermaine Jones (11, 22.9%), Chris Ahrens (10, 20.8%), Keith Johnson (9, 18.8%), Shalrie Joseph (9, 18.8%), Lori Lindsey (9, 18.8%), Eddie Johnson (8, 16.7%), Maurice Edu (7, 14.6%), Stuart Holden (6, 12.5%), Thierry Henry (5, 10.4%), Carlos Ruiz (3, 6.3%) and Jonathan Spector (2, 4.2%).

For the Veteran Ballot, election procedures call for the Veteran named on the most ballots (and on at least 50 percent of the ballots) to be elected. A second Veteran can also be elected by being named on at least 75 percent of the ballots.

The 10 Veteran finalists received the following number of votes from the 24-member Veteran Voting Committee: Venturini-Hoch (17, 70.8%), Chris Armas (17, 70.8%), Mary Harvey (16, 66.7%), Clint Mathis (16, 66.7%), Tony Sanneh (16, 66.7%), Eddie Lewis (7, 29.2%), Aly Wagner (6, 25%), Chico Borja (5, 20.8%), Lori Henry (3, 12.5%) and Sean Bowers (none). Venturini-Hoch won the tiebreaker with Armas by virtue of receiving more preliminary ballot screening points.

For the Builder Ballot, the 2024 rotation considered only candidates categorized as contributors, excluding coaches and referees. Election procedures call for the Builder named on the most ballots (and on at least 50 percent of the ballots) to be elected. FC Dallas owner Clark Hunt received just seven votes and missed out on being elected.

The four Builder finalists received the following number of votes from the 24-member Builder Voting Committee: Marcos (17, 70.8%), William Cox (10, 41.7%), Mark Abbott (9, 37.5%) and Clark Hunt (7, 29.2%).