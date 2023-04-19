Major League Soccer and adidas have unveiled the One Planet Kit, to be worn league-wide on Matchday 9 this weekend (April 22-23) as MLS celebrates Earth Day and continues its goal of becoming the most sustainable league in sports.

The annual ‘Parley’ kits are made entirely out of Parley Ocean plastic – a recycled material created from reimagined plastic waste – the hand-drawn kit design pays homage to the ocean floor each jersey aims to protect. According to MLS, they blended into the swirling print, the repeating wordmark "End Plastic Waste" serves as a call to action, uniting each club in the collective stewardship of our planet.

FC Dallas will wear their black Parley kit this weekend when they take on New York City FC at City Field on Saturday evening.

According to the league’s store, they are nearly sold out of them.

What do you make of this year’s kits? Will you be purchasing one?