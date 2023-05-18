In two short years, Major League Soccer will be at 30 clubs.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber officially announced today that MLS has awarded its 30th team to the city of San Diego, California. The new expansion club will begin play in 2025 at Snapdragon Stadium.

The team’s name and crest will be announced at a later date leading up to the 2025 season.

The ownership group is paying a big amount to enter the league, a reported $500 million expansion fee. It is a far cry from what Real Salt Lake paid to enter the league in 2005 ($7.5 million) and a big jump from what Charlotte FC owner David Tepper paid in 2019 ($325 million).

Who will the owners be?

San Diego’s MLS club will be owned by Mohamed Mansour, a distinguished entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist with deep, global ties in the sport, and by the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. The Sycuan Tribe becomes the first Native American tribe to have an ownership stake in professional soccer in the United States. Also joining the investor group is six-time Major League Baseball All-Star and current member of the San Diego Padres, Manny Machado. Other founding partners include Brad Termini, Co-founder, Zephyr Partners, Tom Vernon, Founder, Right to Dream and Dan Dickinson, Board Member, Right to Dream. Highly respected sports executive Tom Penn will serve as the club’s CEO.

Where are they going to play?

Unlike previous expansion teams that were required to build a stadium in their city’s downtown core, San Diego is the latest team that will be in a shared venue. The club will play at Snapdragon Stadium, which has already proven to be a popular soccer venue since opening in 2022.

Last September, San Diego Wave FC set a single-game attendance record in the National Women’s Soccer League with a sold-out crowd of more than 32,000 at Snapdragon Stadium. The stadium, which is located on the campus of San Diego State University and features a natural grass playing surface, hosted a LIGA MX friendly match in March between Club Tijuana and Club América. Major international soccer events coming to the venue this year include Mexico vs. Cameroon on June 10 and the semifinal match in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on July 12.

What does this mean for FC Dallas?

First off, trips to Southern California increase by one a year with this. Instead of just getting games in Los Angeles against LAFC or the LA Galaxy, we’ll now get one in San Diego.

Secondly, this rounds out the unbalanced conferences, which currently has the Eastern Conference at 15 clubs, with the Western side sitting at 14 right now. That could mean balancing out the schedule within the conference too. I would expect every team to face their conference foes twice in a season, and the rest of the slate be against the other conference teams. Right now, FC Dallas has an unbalanced schedule where they play a team like Austin three times but Houston only twice. This addition should help that out.

What do you all think of San Diego joining MLS? Happy to see the league finally hit 30 clubs? Disappointed it wasn’t a different market? Let’s discuss it below.