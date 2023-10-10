For those planners out there, there is now a full calendar of what to expect in the coming weeks across Major League Soccer in terms of off-season roster-building events that will take place.

Major League Soccer today announced the full calendar of offseason roster-building events, highlighted by free agency opening on Wednesday, December 13, and MLS SuperDraft 2024 on Tuesday, December 19.



The full calendar for off-season roster-building events and dates are detailed below.

The big dates for FC Dallas fans to watch will likely be that time between Thanksgiving and the start of December

and then December 11, when there is a trade window that opens up. We’ll certainly know how active FC Dallas will be in these events once we see what kind of roster moves they do after this season. We did do a little preview of those roster events in August that are worth checking out:

Once the season wraps up for FC Dallas, we will likely revisit those two pieces again. I’d imagine most of those items still hold up, though.

The one sigh of relief for some teams may be the lack of an Expansion Draft this winter. The 30th club in MLS in San Diego will not come into the league for another year, which means there is one less roster event to take place this offseason.