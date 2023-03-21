MLS All-Stars to face Arsenal FC at Audi Field in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game
The All-Star game returns to facing teams from Europe.
Major League Soccer today announced Arsenal FC as the opponent for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. The 13-time English league champions, who currently sit in first place in the Premier League, will face the MLS All-Stars at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, July 19.
In addition, on Tuesday, July 18, the night before the All-Star Ga…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.