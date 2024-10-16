Photo via North Texas SC

North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Collodi and defender Nico Gordon were voted to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. Collodi and Gordon join Bernard Kamungo as the second and third players in club history to be named into the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

Collodi was also named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year as he posted a 13-4-6 record when playing in goal, registering a 73.1% save rate and logging six shutouts during the regular season. The Plano native ranks third in North Texas’ all-time in games played (23), wins (12) and saves (76). He also participated in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars, becoming the first North Texas SC goalkeeper to participate in the event.

Gordon signed with North Texas SC on Feb. 2 and was named team captain ahead of the 2024 season. The defender registered 22 appearances, played 1,826 minutes, helped the team to five shutouts. The NTSC defense allowed the second-fewest goals (32) in the league.

All awards were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content team.

2024 MLS NEXT PRO BEST XI



Goalkeeper (1):

Michael Collodi – North Texas SC

Honorable mention: Brady Scott – Ventura County FC



Defenders (3):

Nico Gordon – North Texas SC

Michael Wentzel – St Louis CITY2

Francis Westfield – Philadelphia Union II

Honorable mention: Brian Schaefer – FC Cincinnati 2



Midfielders (4):

Diego Gonzalez – Houston Dynamo 2

Aron John – Crown Legacy FC

CJ Olney – Philadelphia Union II

David Poreba – Chicago Fire FC II

Honorable mention: Facundo Canete – Carolina Core FC



Forwards (3):

Taylor Calheira – New York City FC II

Mykhi Joyner – St Louis CITY2

Mehdi Ouamri – Chattanooga FC

Honorable mention: Yutaro Tsukada – Orlando City B