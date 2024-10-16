Michael Collodi and Nico Gordon Voted into 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI
North Texas SC’s defensive duo gets rewarded for their 2024 season.
North Texas SC goalkeeper Michael Collodi and defender Nico Gordon were voted to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI. Collodi and Gordon join Bernard Kamungo as the second and third players in club history to be named into the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.
Collodi was also named MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year as he posted a 13-4-6 record when playing in goal, registering a 73.1% save rate and logging six shutouts during the regular season. The Plano native ranks third in North Texas’ all-time in games played (23), wins (12) and saves (76). He also participated in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Goalie Wars, becoming the first North Texas SC goalkeeper to participate in the event.
Gordon signed with North Texas SC on Feb. 2 and was named team captain ahead of the 2024 season. The defender registered 22 appearances, played 1,826 minutes, helped the team to five shutouts. The NTSC defense allowed the second-fewest goals (32) in the league.
All awards were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content team.
2024 MLS NEXT PRO BEST XI
Goalkeeper (1):
Michael Collodi – North Texas SC
Honorable mention: Brady Scott – Ventura County FC
Defenders (3):
Nico Gordon – North Texas SC
Michael Wentzel – St Louis CITY2
Francis Westfield – Philadelphia Union II
Honorable mention: Brian Schaefer – FC Cincinnati 2
Midfielders (4):
Diego Gonzalez – Houston Dynamo 2
Aron John – Crown Legacy FC
CJ Olney – Philadelphia Union II
David Poreba – Chicago Fire FC II
Honorable mention: Facundo Canete – Carolina Core FC
Forwards (3):
Taylor Calheira – New York City FC II
Mykhi Joyner – St Louis CITY2
Mehdi Ouamri – Chattanooga FC
Honorable mention: Yutaro Tsukada – Orlando City B