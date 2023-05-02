Photo via FC Dallas

For weeks, FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez has mentioned to the media how his club's schedule is about to get very busy. Now that we’re in the month of May, the schedule is truly going to test this team.

Here is a look at the schedule ahead for this month and what we think FC Dallas may be able to pick up in terms of points.

St. Louis City SC - home - May 6

The first match on the slate is an interesting one as FC Dallas hosts the expansion side for the first time. St. Louis started the season with five straight wins but has since cooled off a bit, including a 2-1 loss this past weekend against Portland.

Nashville SC (USOC) - away - May 10

Our first game in the USOC this year takes us on the road to Nashville. Unlike previous years where FC Dallas had to deal with Sporting KC, Colorado or Houston in the first match of the tournament, we get a trip to Tennessee. Will this be a one-and-done trip, or will FC Dallas add more games to the calendar?

Austin FC - away - May 13

Back to the league slate, next weekend keeps us in Texas but down in Austin for the first of three games with the Verde. Austin has struggled a bit to begin this season, but they appear to finally be figuring some things out, with their Designated Players both scoring last weekend in a draw at home.

Vancouver Whitecaps - home - May 17

The first Wednesday night home game of the season sees FC Dallas’ kryptonite team come to town. The Whitecaps are currently winless on the road this season but have been a constant thorn in Nico Estevez’s team side in recent meetings.

Houston Dynamo - home - May 20

The final home game of the month comes that weekend with the Dynamo coming into town for the first installment of this year’s Texas Derby. Ben Olsen’s side has been much better in 2023, with Hector Herrera playing some of his best soccer since joining the team. Currently, Houston hasn’t figured out how to win on the road this season.

San Jose Earthquakes - away - May 27

The following weekend sees a west coast road trip to square off against former FC Dallas manager Luchi Gonzalez and the Quakes. San Jose is neck-and-neck with FC Dallas in the current standings and is unbeaten at home so far this season.

Sporting Kansas City - away - May 31

Last up, another midweek match on the road as FC Dallas travels north to Kansas City for the second meeting with the club this season. Sporting is currently the worst team in the league, with just three points, three goals and a lot of issues. Will Peter Vermes still be in charge by the time this game rolls around? We’ll see.

Share

Outlook

There is no getting around it; this is a difficult month of soccer. FC Dallas doesn’t have a rough travel schedule during this month as one game keeps them in Texas, and two other games are short travels.

But there is a lot on the line with the 18 points available in league play and a USOC match. Should FC Dallas advance, you will need to pencil in another game on either May 23 or 24. That game will be either against Birmingham or Memphis from the USL-Championship. Again, short travel if it comes to that, but it would be an eighth game if FC Dallas manages to advance past Nashville.

So what is a reasonable point total for this month? I think they have to, at a minimum, win the three home games for nine points. From there, if they can continue to find results on the road, that will be good. The only road loss so far has been against the defending MLS Cup champions, LAFC, so this team can get results away from home.

Edit: FC Dallas also had a loss at New York City, we forgot about that in our orignal post. Apologies for that.

How do you think FC Dallas will do? Vote in our poll below.