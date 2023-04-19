Photo via MLS

First off, this is going to be a fairly long post from me. For the last two months, I’ve been slowly putting this list together, and I feel that after eight weeks of games, we have a good barometer as to what is working, what isn’t working and what could be improved on the MLS Season Pass.

Like many of you, I’ve enjoyed a decent amount of what I’ve seen so far this season on the new streaming service with Apple. I think my pros outweigh my cons at this point too, which I honestly wasn’t sure would happen two months ago when this thing launched.

I’m also sure there are plenty more pros, cons and suggestions that I’ve left off or haven’t thought about on here as well. Feel free to use this space as a dialogue for that.

The good