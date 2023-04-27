FC Dallas announced today that its 2023 Leagues Cup Group Stage matches against Charlotte FC on July 21 and LIGA MX’s Necaxa on July 25 at Toyota Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for 15 group stage matches in the United States and Canada.

FC Dallas will face Necaxa for the first time since the 1998 CONCACAF Cup Winners Cup when the Dallas Burn competed in the competition now known as CONCACAF Champions League. The Burn fell to the LIGA MX side, 4-1, with a lone goal from former Burn forward Dante Washington. FC Dallas and Charlotte FC will face each other for the first time since Charlotte made its league debut in 2022.