Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has their first winning streak of 2023 as they downed Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Jesus Ferreira continued his strong start to the season with his fifth goal of the year. But it was Bernard Kamungo who came off the bench in the second half to score his first career MLS goal to seal the game for the hosts.

FC Dallas raced out to the lead five minutes into this one. Following a quick transition into the attack that saw Sebastian Lleget play Geovane Jesus on the right wing, the Brazilian quickly played a ball into the box where Ferreira was wide open to score his fifth of the season.

RSL brought pressure as they looked for a game-tying goal. They ended the first half with six shots and in the dying seconds half the half they nearly had a penalty kick. On a corner kick whipped into the penalty box by Pablo Ruiz, it was cleared out by a Dallas player and RSL thought it was a handball. The center official spent a minute discussing it with the VAR official but in the end, they opted not to review it further.

The visitors brought more pressure in the second half and finally tied the game up in the 68th minute on a goal from Jefferson Savarino.

After some heavy pressure from RSL, FC Dallas finally settled down in the last ten minutes of the match and put pressure on the visitors. In the 88th minute, Marco Farfan put in a great cross into the penalty box where Kamungo was there to finish home the game-winner.

Instant Reaction: This was certainly one of those results that could have gone another way as RSL really dominated this night for the most part but you have to give credit to the team for hustling, fighting, and clawing their way to a game-winner late in the match.

Also, how cool is the story of Bernard Kamungo now? He just keeps adding interesting chapters to his story, which is so fun to watch.

Man of the Match: You can easily give it to one of the goal scorers but I’m giving the nod tonight to Paxton Pomykal. He won’t appear on the stat sheet all that much in this one but he had a massive night, especially late in the match to help push the team.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road for two straight weeks as they first will take on New York City FC next Saturday at Citi Field.