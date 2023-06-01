Photo via FC Dallas

Somehow FC Dallas made it through the month of May. Sure, it ended poorly, and the injuries have piled up, but they did show pretty well with a 2-1-2 record (yeah, we’re just talking league play here, ignoring the poor result in the USOC).

Now we head into a weird-looking month of June for the club with three and a half games. Yeah, we’re serious about that comment.

Let’s dive into the schedule and see where the points will come from, and ponder how things might look once we hit the summer.

Nashville SC - home - June 3

Arguably the toughest match for the club in some time, which is also a rematch of the US Open Cup match from last month. Yeah, that one did not go well for FC Dallas. Nashville would have had another round to deal with on June 7, but they crashed out of the tournament in the next round to Miami.

Anyways, this time we get Nashville at home after being out on the road for two straight games. How healthy will FC Dallas be, come Saturday? Yeah, we’ll have to find out.

St. Louis CITY SC - home - June 7 (resuming in the 50th minute)

Yeah, this is going to be an odd one, to say the least. Not only because the game will resume on a random Wednesday night in the early stages of the second half, but injuries really could dictate what Nico Estevez is able to do.

(Read more about the league’s policies here)

Portland Timbers - away - June 11

To wrap up a pretty tough stretch of games, next weekend, the club heads to Portland for a Sunday night game. The two sides met in Frisco earlier this year, with the Timbers snagging a stoppage-time goal to tie the game up. Since then, the Timbers have been hovering around the playoff line.

Austin FC - away - June 21

After a much-needed mini-break from play, FC Dallas will return to the field for another midweek game, this time in Austin. A couple of weeks ago, the two sides met for the first time in 2023, with FC Dallas picking up a 1-0 win thanks to a late Jesus Ferreira goal.

Outlook

I thought going into this season that the month of June was going to be really unique, given the original three-game schedule. But adding the continuation of the St. Louis game to the mix really turns up the weirdness factor a bit more.

Honestly, given the injury situation for the club at the moment, I could see this month going one of two ways. First, a total dumpster fire of a month with zero to three points. Or second, the club picks up two good results at home and finds a way to continue to do the same on the road. Something in the middle of that just doesn’t seem to be it right now. We’ll see.

What do you think FC Dallas will pick up in June? Let us know below in our poll.