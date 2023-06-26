Photo via FC Dallas

We have rounded the corner on the halfway mark of this 2023 season. Now we’re inching closer toward another new month on the calendar, with July kicking off this weekend. FC Dallas has four games in league play before beginning the new Leagues Cup.

The first part of July will be hectic again on the schedule, so if FC Dallas’ injury situation doesn’t improve, we could be in for a long summer slump.

LAFC - home - July 1

Up first, we get to host the defending MLS Cup champions. LAFC has gotten out of its busy Concacaf Champions League schedule and is finally catching up to the rest of the league in terms of games played. They’re currently tied at the top of the Western Conference standings with St. Louis. A win in this game would certainly make things feel better ahead of the Leagues Cup.

D.C. United - home - July 4

The annual Fourth of July game brings in an old MLS original to town. In terms of points, Wayne Rooney’s club is level with FC Dallas at the moment. In the standings, DC is 9th place and just barely above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

Colorado Rapids - away - July 8

As of this writing, the Rapids are the league’s worst team. They haven’t won a home game yet this season, either. But if FC Dallas doesn’t get more key players off the injury list by this game, it may be a tougher one than we would want.

Seattle Sounders - away - July 15

Are we going to see the Sounders that won six of their first nine games? Or the one that has two wins in their last 11 games? Yeah, it is hard to say, but FC Dallas has struggled away at Lumen Field over the years, so let’s hope for the team that has been struggling to win in their last 11.

Charlotte FC - home (Leagues Cup) - July 21

We’ll dive into how we think FC Dallas will handle the Leagues Cup later. The first match in this new tournament is against a team FC Dallas has yet to play against. Charlotte is having a bit of a sophomore slump in 2023 due to injuries and poor form.

Necaxa - home (Leagues Cup) - July 25

After playing their first game against Charlotte FC, Dallas will turn around and host Necaxa for the first time as well. We’ll dive more into this game when it gets closer to it.

Outlook

There is no doubt about it, the Leagues Cup stuff will be interesting to watch play out. Will FC Dallas take it seriously? Or will they look to just get through it and try to get their roster completely healthy for the restart of the regular season in August?

But we’re here to look at the July regular season schedule and the 12 total points available. The two home games have to be must-wins for the club or a draw at the very least. Ending the long winless rut that they’re in needs to be a focus in those two home games. They can’t afford to extend that streak into the two road games at Colorado or Seattle.

The injury situation will continue to dictate things. My gut tells me we’re in for a tough month before the Leagues Cup. Maybe five or six points total in these four games. Maybe. Anything less wouldn’t surprise me, but anything more than that would be a nice boost.

How many points do you see FC Dallas picking up in July? Let’s discuss it below.