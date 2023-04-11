Notes is a new space on Substack for us to share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. We plan to use it for things that don’t fit our regular posts or Monday newsletter..

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to Big D Soccer, you’ll automatically see our notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

You can also share notes of your own. We hope this becomes a space where every reader of Big D Soccer can share thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things they're reading on Substack and beyond.

How we plan to use Notes

For now, we’re going to treat Notes like we have our Twitter feed. It will probably be bumpy at first as we figure out what makes sense to share, comment, etc. on there compared to Twitter.

Will it completely replace our Twitter feed? Definitely not over night. Who knows, if it gains more traction with you all and helps expand our community, then we’re all for the possibility of it being one of our primary sources of how we share out our links and information with the general public.

One thing we’re really hoping to see it expand is threaded Notes like we have on Twitter. That would be great for our game day coverage of FC Dallas.

We hope you join us on Notes to help grow the community here at Big D Soccer!