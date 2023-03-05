Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked up their first win of the 2023 season as they downed the LA Galaxy 3-1 on Saturday night.

Jesus Ferreira opened his scoring account on the season with two goals to go along with Alan Velasco’s goal before the halftime whistle to help Dallas come from behind to win on the night.

Three minutes in FC Dallas was able to get a great chance on goal as Ferreira found an open opportunity outside the penalty box. He took one touch and then fired a shot that forced Jonathan Bond to make a diving save that hit the post.

LA had a couple of shots early on from Gaston Brugman and Efrain Alvarez that forced Maarten Paes to make some stops but it was Dejan Joveljic who got on the end of a cross from Kelvin Leerdam in the 35th minute that broke the deadlock.

FC Dallas fraught back and in the final seconds of the first half they tied the game with Velasco’s first goal of the season. Edwin Cerrillo sent a long ball over the Galaxy defense that Paul Arriola was able to get on the end of, forcing Bond off of his goal line. The Dallas captain cross quickly crossed the ball back across the goal where Velasco was able to hammer it home.

Dallas was able to take the lead in the 57th minute on a counterattack. Velasco took a long ball on the wing and then played a quick cross to Arriola who headed the ball into the penalty box onto the run of Ferreira. The Homegrown striker easily finished his first goal of the season.

Ferreira doubled his tally on the night six minutes later as Paxton Pomykal got a pass along the right flank from Ema Twumasi. Pomykal drove the ball toward the penalty box before slotting a pass behind the Galaxy defense where Ferreira was able to time his run before hitting a shot at the far post.

Arriola nearly had Dallas’ fourth of the night on an errand ball that brought Bond way off his goal line. The Dallas winger picked up the ball on the right wing as Bond retreated toward his goal but his shot would just miss the far post.