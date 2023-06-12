Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas Homegrown Jesús Ferreira has been called up by head coach B.J. Callaghan to represent the U.S. at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Ferreira will join the USMNT training camp in Chicago on June 20 ahead of the opening group stage match.

This means he will miss FC Dallas’ next match on June 21 against rivals Austin FC, along with games against LAFC on July 1. Should the US advance all the way through to the finals, he’ll also miss games against D.C. United on July 4, Colorado on July 8 and Seattle on July 15.

The 22-year old earns his third USMNT call-up of the year. Ferreira was named to the USMNT 2022 FIFA World Cup roster and made his World Cup debut in the Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands. He has eight goals in 18 caps for the United States.

2023 Gold Cup Group Schedule

The U.S. Men’s National team will compete in Group A against Jamaica, Nicaragua, and the Winner of the Prelims. The final group member will either be Curaçao, French Guiana, Sint Maarten or St. Kitts and Nevis.



The USMNT will open group stage play against Jamaica on June 24, at 8:30PM CT at Soldier Field. In the second group stage match, the U.S. will face the Winner of Prelims on June 28, at 8:30PM CT at CITYPARK. The USMNT closes out group play against Nicaragua on July 2, at 6PM CT at Bank of American Stadium.

USMNT GOLD CUP DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals):



GOALKEEPERS (3): Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 1/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)



DEFENDERS (8): DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 2/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 32/3), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati; 23/1), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 2/0), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/ITA; 3/0), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 1/0), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami; 78/0)



MIDFIELDERS (6): Gianluca Busio (Venezia/ITA; 9/0), Djordje Mihailovic (AZ Alkmaar/NED; 6/1), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 2/0), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders; 32/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 8/0), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0)



FORWARDS (6): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 3/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 18/8), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 2/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders; 52/11), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 3/1), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1)