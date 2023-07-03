Photo via US Soccer

Jesus Ferreira is a man on a mission at the moment. The FC Dallas Homegrown followed up his hat trick against St. Kitts & Nevis with another hat trick on Sunday evening against Trinidad & Tobago.

All three goals came in the first half to help propel the United States to a 6-0 win and a first place finish in Group A.

Ferreira became the first player in USMNT history to score back-to-back hat tricks and tied Landon Donovan for the most career hat tricks (3) in the process. The 22-year-old has an impressive 14 goals from just 21 games.

Ferreira’s hat-trick clincher in first-half stoppage time came in his first penalty attempt for the USMNT. He has yet to take a penalty for FC Dallas in 2023.

The USMNT is 40-1-5 all-time in the Gold Cup group stage and 20-0-2 against Caribbean opposition during the tournament’s first round.