The 2023 MLS All-Star Game is in the books.

After playing a couple of years against the best from Mexico’s Liga MX, Major League Soccer returned to playing a foreign club this year by taking on English Premier League giants Arsenal.

The end result was rough, to say the least, for the MLS All-Stars, as they lost the match 5-0. It was the first MLS All-Star team loss since the 2019 game against Athletico Madrid.

FC Dallas Homegrown Jesús Ferreira came off the bench in the first half and played 40 minutes in the match. Despite the result, Ferreira took away a lot from the experience this year.

“I thought it was amazing,” said Ferreria following the game. “It is always fun and competitive. I’m glad that I was able to be on the same field as players from Arsenal.”

Upon entering the game, Ferreira made an instant impact on the game for the All-Stars. In the 33rd minute, Ferreira set up New England’s Carles Gil with a low cross, but Gil’s shot on goal would sail over the crossbar.

Ten minutes later, Ferreira had a great chance of his own when Cincinnati’s Lucho Acosta found him with a through-ball but Brazilian defender Gabriel was able to snuff out the danger.

“Losing 5-0 doesn’t feel that great, but it’s obviously just about going out there, showing what we got and running a little bit,” said Ferreira. “I’m glad I performed, and let’s keep it going.”

Now that the game is in the books, Ferreira traveled back to Frisco late on Wednesday night and is expected to be in training on Thursday morning. After missing several weeks with national team duty, Ferreira is looking forward to returning to his club.

“I think I’m ready,” said Ferreira. “I’m always trying to help the team and do anything possible to win games, so I think I can get back and get straight to it.”

Ferreira and FC Dallas host the opening game in the Leagues Cup against Charlotte FC at Toyota Stadium on Friday, July 21.