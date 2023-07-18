Photo via FC Dallas

After leading the United States at this year’s Gold Cup, Jesus Ferreira is getting a bit of a different kind of break before returning to Frisco to be with FC Dallas.

This week, he is in Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2023 MLS All-Star Game as the club’s lone representative. Not only will he compete in Wednesday’s game against EPL giants Arsenal, but he’ll also play in Tuesday’s Skill’s Challenge.

“These sessions are amazing,” said Ferreira following training on Monday. "You know it's always some fun but competitive. You get to see the best players all around the league come together. It's easy to play with them, it's easy to combine and to enjoy it and have fun."

Ferreira is coming off a busy summer that saw him lead the United States to the Gold Cup semifinals. He scored seven goals along the way, including two hat tricks to finish as the tournament’s leading scorer. Ferreira hopes to enjoy the moment this week while he is in D.C. before he returns to Frisco to help FC Dallas begin their Leagues Cup run on Friday.

“It will be special,” said Ferreira. “Obviously, we’re here to try to win. I think everyone is locked in on that same page.”

One player Ferreira was happy to connect with in training on Monday was former FC Dallas player Ryan Hollingshead, who is in D.C. this week representing his current club LAFC at the All-Star Game.

“It is always good to see him,” said Ferreira. “He’s a guy that, when he was in Dallas, was someone that I looked up to and always went to for advice both on the field and off. To see him here is awesome. He’s one of the best left backs in the league.”

Last year, Ferreira became the first father-son duo to make the MLS All-Star Team, following in the footsteps of his father David. This year he is looking to add to his own legacy with FC Dallas.

“It is all about me having a good season in Dallas,” explained Ferreira. “I’ve always said that my focus is in Dallas. I want to achieve things there and be the best version of myself in Dallas.”