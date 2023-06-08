Photo via FC Dallas

Jesus Ferreira is no stranger to legacy at FC Dallas. His father, David Ferreira, was an MLS MVP in 2010 and led the team to its only MLS Cup appearance. On Wednesday night, Ferreira continued to carve out his legacy on the restart of what is being dubbed as the longest FC Dallas game ever against St. Louis CITY SC.

In the 80th minute (or 30th minute of the restart), Ferreira scored his 46th career goal with FC Dallas, moving him into a second-place tie with current club Ambassador Kenny Cooper.

“For me, I’m just happy I can keep scoring goals and helping the team win,” said Ferreira following the match to reporters. “I’m excited to keep helping the team with goals, and I love scoring goals as a striker. I want to make history in the club. I grew up watching FC Dallas, and my father played for this club. I have always looked forward to making history, and I feel like I am achieving that and putting my name at the top of the record book.”

That history Ferreira now chases with the club is down to catching up to Jason Kries and his 91 league goals with FC Dallas. Wednesday’s goal gets him halfway there, with hopefully many more years to come in a Dallas uniform.

“He’s been consistent, which is really important for a young player like him,” said head coach Nico Estevez. “We know his potential, so we know he can do better. We have to push him not just to be one of the best but to be the best striker in this league.”

Ferreira is getting closer to being in that conversation as a top striker in MLS. Last night also moves him into a tie in the current MLS Golden Boot race with Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar and LAFC’s Denis Bouanga, each with ten goals.

Ferreira has one impressive advantage over the other two in the Golden Boot race; he leads MLS in non-penalty goals with ten and game-winning goals with six.

“We have to continue using his strengths and keep pushing him,” said Estevez. “Because if he wants to be the best forward in the league, which I think he can be, he has to keep being consistent like he has been and learn from experiences that he’s already had from this year and last year.”