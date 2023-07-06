Photo via MLS

Major League Soccer and Arsenal FC today announced the player rosters and lineups for each of the five skills of the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge.

For the second straight year, FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira was selected to participate from the MLS side as they take on EPL giants Arsenal. Ferreira is one of three plays on the MLS roster returning to the Skills Challenge in 2023, with Hany Mukthar and Hector Herrera being the other two.

The 10 players for each side will face off in the ultimate test of soccer skills on Tuesday, July 18, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., at 6:30 pm CT. The Skills Challenge will be available on MLS Season Pass to stream.

MLS players participating in each event include:



MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge

Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

MLS All-Star Passing Challenge

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

MLS All-Star Touch Challenge

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge

Goalkeepers: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Tyler Miller (D.C. United)

Field Players: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge