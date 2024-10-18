FC Dallas wraps up their regular season with Sporting Kansas City tomorrow evening in Frisco. With that, we have our final injury report of the regular season to discuss.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Ruan (groin)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

International Duty: none

Here is Sporting’s injury list:

Suspended: none

Out: Dany Rosero (ankle), Jake Davis (hamstring), Andreu Fontas (knee), Johnny Russell (groin), Khiry Shelton (calf), Remi Walker (calf)

Questionable: Nemanja Radoja (groin),

On Loan: none

Their injury list is much longer than it was two weeks ago.

BDS Notes:

Well, the final report is here, and FC Dallas will enter Decision Day with a fairly healthy roster.

Maarten Paes returned back to Frisco from his international duty with Indonesia without any issues, so he should be good to go on Saturday after missing the last two games with a wrist injury.

The only real notable item is seeing Ruan re-join the injury list with a groin issue. Peter Luccin does have some other options and not having Ruan could mean we’ll see the 4-3-3 again this weekend.