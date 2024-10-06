FC Dallas squares off against the Portland Timbers for their final road game of the regular season tomorrow. The teams and the league have released the final injury report ahead of tomorrow’s game.

Here is the official list from MLS and FC Dallas:

Out: Geovane Jesus (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Maarten Paes (wrist)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

Suspended: none

International Duty: none

Here is Portland’s injury list:

Suspended: none

Out: Mason Toye – Back

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

The Timbers are also looking pretty healthy here in the late stages of the season.

BDS Notes:

After Wednesday’s loss in San Jose and seeing FC Dallas officially eliminated from playoff contention, you have to wonder if Sunday’s game in Portland could be more about rotating players than anything else. FC Dallas did travel with a fairly large group to the West Coast for this trip, so rotating players is very possible.

Maarten Paes sat out Wednesday’s game with a wrist injury. Could FCD hold him out for this weekend’s game ahead of his international duty with Indonesia next week? Will Jimmy Maurer get another start, or will Peter Luccin toss it to Antonio Carerra for his first start? Given the lower stakes for FCD, I’d give the Homegrown a chance in this one.

Aside from that, FC Dallas continues to be healthy for the final stretch of the regular season. Which is still remarkable given the large number of injuries on this squad that we’ve seen take place this season.