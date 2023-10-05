Two fans try to wait out the weather on Wednesday night. (Photo via Mike Brooks)

For the second time this season at Toyota Stadium, Mother Nature got in the way of FC Dallas completing a game.

Unlike the storm that delayed FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC back in May to abandon their game in the 55th minute only to finish that game up a month later, last night’s storm didn’t allow FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids even to get the match started.

Wednesday’s match was delayed before the opening whistle as teams were brought out for the national anthem and then were directed to go back into the locker rooms as heavy storms went through the region for the rest of the evening.

According to Major League Soccer, the match between Dallas and Colorado will be rescheduled for a date to be announced later.

There are only a few viable options for both teams since we are in the final three weeks of the regular season:

Wednesday, October 11

Saturday, October 14

Wednesday, October 18

Both clubs are scheduled to be off next week for the upcoming FIFA window, so it will likely come down to whether Toyota Stadium is available on any of those dates next week or if MLS and the teams want to push that game to the final week of the regular season before Decision Day on Saturday, October 21.