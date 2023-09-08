One constant question FC Dallas fans always want to know is who is next. Who is that next, Jesus Ferreira or Paxton Pomykal? Who will rise from the academy into the first team, earn a transfer overseas and become the next Reggie Cannon, Ricardo Pepi, or Tanner Tessman?

Now that the FC Dallas academy is in a new season (they run fall-to-spring…which I know always sparks some fun debates for the calendar purest out there), it felt like a good time to dive into some candidates that FC Dallas may look at signing this winter when the 2023 season is in the books.