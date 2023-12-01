Grading 2023: How FC Dallas’ roster moves panned out
After a busy 2022 in Nico Estevez's first season, the roster moves were a bit slower in 2023.
Now that the roster moves have been made by FC Dallas for the 2023 season, it feels like a good time to take a look back at every move made that was made for this year. Some moves date back to this time last year on the calendar, while most are more recent.
[Note: We’re going to go in date order of when the moves were made for each incoming and outgoing.]
Incoming
Tarik Scott (11/15/22 - homegrown) - Hard to give this one a grade since he suffered a season-ending injury during the club’s preseason camp.
Grade: Incomplete
Nolan Norris (11/16/22 - homegrown) - Norris saw plenty of minutes between FC Dallas and North Texas SC and some youth national team camps. He appears to be progressing nicely.
Grade: B
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.