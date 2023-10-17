Photo via FC Dallas

These past few days, I’ve joked about how things feel like Groundhog Day for FC Dallas. Having seven of your last eight games, including five straight at home, end in a draw will do that to you.

This weekend, the club heads to Southern California to face the LA Galaxy on Decision Day. The math is relatively simple at this point for FC Dallas: win, and you are in the playoffs. Anything else, and you need some help to clinch a playoff spot.

We’ve seen some players step up in recent weeks for FC Dallas, but these four will help determine whether FC Dallas will be in the postseason or sitting in 10th place and into an early offseason come Sunday night.