For the last couple of weeks, during this break between the end of the Leagues Cup and the restart of the MLS season for FC Dallas, I’ve been working slowly on this kind of piece. I wanted to take some time to look at some of the best and worst from this season so far. A ‘two-thirds of the way’ look at things, if you will, that wasn’t just based on trends, players who needed to do X or things like that.

Here we are, five superlatives for FC Dallas to this point in the season before the team beings their final 11 games.

[Note: I think this will be fun to look back on in a couple of months to see what changed too.]