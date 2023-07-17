Photo via FC Dallas

The Leagues Cup is finally here.

All 29 MLS teams, along with all 18 Liga MX teams, will square off for the first time in a new format of the tournament. Games will kick off later this week, on July 21 and will run through August 19, 2023.

FC Dallas has two home games in the Group Stage against Charlotte FC this Friday and Liga MX side Necaxa next week.

Even though the league is pausing the regular season for this new tournament, FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez welcomes the format and doesn’t view it as a distraction from the regular season but is eager to see how the new competition unfolds.

“A new competition is motivating and to see who wins it for the first time,” said Estevez. “I think it is always very nice to be able to be and participate in this type of competition and especially against teams that perhaps you are not used to playing.