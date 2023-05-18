Photo via FC Dallas

Jesus Ferreira continued his impressive 2023 season with his seventh and eighth goals of the season in a 2-1 come-from-behind victory for FC Dallas over the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The win was the first time FC Dallas was able to beat the Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium since the 2016 season. It also gives Dallas a little bit of a cushion in the standings after 13 games, putting them in third place at the moment with 21 points.

Vancouver got on the board in the 23rd minute thanks to a poor giveaway by FC Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. Pedro Vite collected the ball just outside the penalty area and immediately fired a shot into the open Dallas goal.

FC Dallas tied it up on a goal from Ferreira in the 36th minute. Jader Obrian collected the ball in the middle of the field and then slotted a perfect ball through two Vancouver defenders to Ferreira. The Dallas Homegrown took one touch before firing home a shot to the right of Vancouver keeper Yohei Takaoka.

Dallas kept the pressure on the Whitecaps in the second half as Tsiki Ntsabeleng forced a bad pass back toward Takaoka. Ferreira collected the ball on the outside of the penalty area. He took a couple of touches before beating Takaoka.

Instant Reaction: You know, it wasn’t pretty in the final 25 or so minutes but it was a result that FC Dallas desperately needed. Vancouver has been this team’s kryptonite in recent years and to get that monkey off their backs is huge for a number of reasons. For starters, FCD is seven points clear of the Caps in the standings because of this result. Secondly, given the injuries that are piling up on the roster, having guys like Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Bernard Kamungo, and Sam Junqua come in and do well, is exactly how this needed to go for Nico Estevez tonight.

Man of the Match: Ferreira continues to lead the way here.

What’s next for FC Dallas: No rest for anyone as FC Dallas hosts Texas Derby rivals, the Houston Dynamo on Saturday night.