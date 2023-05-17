Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to build a winning streak following their 1-0 win over Austin FC last weekend as they begin a two-game homestand this week.

Up first is a visit from the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Canadian side is coming off a 3-1 loss last weekend to the Portland Timbers.

The two sides met earlier this season in Vancouver, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw after the Whitecaps tied it up on an own goal from Paul Arriola.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He’s back and looked really good last weekend in Austin. If FC Dallas is going to be successful in this game, they’ll need more out of Velasco in this one.

When Ferreira scores: Dallas has won the last 15 home matches in which Ferreira has scored dating back to August 2019. He has scored four goals in FC Dallas’ three home wins this season.

Recent run against Vancouver: The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last five matches at FC Dallas (W2 D3) after losing each of their first eight away matches in the series. This run equals Vancouver’s longest road unbeaten run against any opponent in the club’s MLS history (5 straight at Colorado from 2017-21).

Need that home shutout: FC Dallas has conceded exactly once in each of its last nine home matches (incl. playoffs) dating back to a 1-0 win over the Union last August. Dallas hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a club-record 15 straight home matches, with Vancouver (2-0 last June) the last visitors with multiple goals

at Toyota Stadium.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,,242 minutes and made 28 appearances

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Geovane Jesus (hamstring), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

Vancouver Notes:

Key player for Vancouver: Julian Gressel

We discussed the fullback turned midfielder and more on the Whitecaps in our scouting report:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Max Anchor (left shoulder sprain)

Questionable: Brian White (left quad contusion)

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvVAN

Weather: 82 degrees