FC Dallas picked up a big win on Wednesday night, downing the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Ema Twumasi, José Martínez, Nkosi Tafari, Marco Farfan; Edwin Cerrillo, Facundo Quignon, Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Sebastien Ibeagha – 67’); Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira (Sam Junqua – 82’), Alan Velasco (Bernard Kamungo – 66’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Amet Korça, Nolan Norris, Herbert Endeley, José Mulato, Jesús Jiménez.



Vancouver Whitecaps FC — Yohei Takaoka; Javain Brown, Ranko Veselinovic (Déiber Caicedo – 79’), Matías Laborda, Ryan Raposo (Luís Martins – 67’); Julian Gressel, Andrés Cubas, Alessandro Schöpf; Pedro Vite, Sergio Córdova (Simon Becher – 67’), Brian White.



Substitutes not used — Thomas Hasal, Karifa Yao, Sebastian Berhalter, Ali Ahmed, Jean-Claude Ngando, Russell Teibert.



Scoring Summary:

VAN: Pedro Vite – 23’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Jáder Obrian) – 37’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Tsiki Ntsabeleng) – 54’



Misconduct Summary:

VAN: Matías Laborda (caution) – 35’

DAL: Edwin Cerrillo (caution) – 75’



Weather: Sunny, 79°F

Attendance: 15,890

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the win against Vancouver…

“Vancouver is a well instructed team with very good players, and they play a style that can make any team play slow and sloppy, which caused us the mistake even though we were playing better. But I am very proud of the team and the way the team responded.



On coming back…

“It is important for us to know that we can also score second. It is important to have a good mentality when being down because at the end of the day it is about the way we respond and execute.”

Forward Jesús Ferreira

On today’s game and the season…

“I’m just setting personal goals for myself and trying to better myself for the team. I’m finding that rhythm I had again, getting into pockets and spaces in the box. My teammates are trusting me to be the guy to score goals, and I’m happy we did a good job today. We knew how important it would be to get these three points at home, and now we have to turn around, recover and focus on Houston.”



On expectations for the season…

“The team is just focused on what we can do and control. We’re a team where everyone has the same goal. At the end of the day we’re a team trying to win games, make the playoffs, and win the MLS Cup. We all know that when someone is down we have to support them and continue on and push the next person. The level tonight was there, the guys were hungry and we showed that we’re here to get points. The guys suffered at the end of the game, but the important thing was that we managed to get the three points at home.”



Forward Tsiki Ntsabeleng

On the win …

“The win means a lot to us. We’ve been talking about it since the Austin game, staying consistent because we haven’t beaten them in a long time to bring the happy days out.”



On playing further forward…

“I’ve played further forward most of my career, playing deeper in the field was newer to me. I’m feeling comfortable and confident that I can perform at a high level.”