A midweek match is upon us tonight. FC Dallas is hosting the Vancouver Whitecaps for their second meeting of the season.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estevez is looking for his first win over Vancouver tonight and here is what he is working with:

Changes from last week

We knew going into this game that injuries were going to play a factor with Paul Arriola, Geovane Jesus, and Sebastian Lletget all out for this one

. Paxton Pomykal was also a late scratch for this one as well

.

Tsiki Ntsabeleng gets his first start of the regular season (he did start last week in the USOC against Nashville). I would also expect Facundo Quignon and Edwin Cerrillo to line up a little more together in the midfield with Netabeleng in an advanced role.

Ema Twumasi and Nksoi Tafari also find themselves back in the lineup tonight with Sebastian Ibeagha on the bench.

Who we could see in the second half

That bench is…interesting. Injuries certainly are a part of that but I think you could see Jesus Jimenez on the field. The same could be said for Bernard Kamungo. Sam Junqua is also a good bet to come off the bench in this one as well.

We also get to see rookie draft pick Herbert Endeley make the bench for the first time this season after spending this season with North Texas SC.

Here is what Vancouver is working with

Yes, that looks like a Christmas tree.

Catch the game on Apple.