FC Dallas is back out on the road tonight as they take on the MLS Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY SC, for the first time at CITYPARK.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

Boy, where do we begin with this one? For starters, no Jesus Ferreira still as he did not make the trip after being out sick last week. FC Dallas’ Garrett Mercer says that he is still recovering from being out

.

A 4-4-2 for one thing returns after several games in a 4-3-3. Jesus Jimenez gets the start for the second game in a row as he lines up next to Jader Obrian. Let’s see if Jimenez shows up better in a two-striker system instead as a single target striker like we saw last weekend.

The midfield also sees Dante Sealy getting his first start in a Dallas uniform in 2023. Paxton Pomykal also returns to the lineup for the first time since the late May. He’ll be in the middle of the field with Facundo Quignon. Sebastian Lletget returns to the wing, a spot we’ve seen him in a couple of times this season.

The defense appears more of what we’ve come to expect with Ema Twumasi and Sebastian Ibeagha coming back into the lineup after being on the bench last weekend.

Who we could see in the second half

The bench continues to be pretty deep with plenty of options for Nico Estevez. Paul Arriola, Asier Illarrmendi, Alan Velasco, Eugene Ansah and either Geovane Jesus or Bernard Kamungo seem like the likely five to come off the bench. It all depends on how things go in the first half with that starting lineup, which is…kind of rough to look at if you ask me.

Injury Report

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Jesus Ferreira (did not travel)

Here is what St. Louis is working with

Another lineup card without a formation to it. Meh. It looks like some rotation for St. Louis too.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.