FC Dallas vs St. Louis CITY SC: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to add another win over an expansion team.
FC Dallas looks to get back on track here this weekend as they host expansion side St. Louis CITY SC for the first time at Toyota Stadium.
After starting the season 5-0-0, the expansion darlings come into Saturday’s match with just one win in their last five games, including a 2-1 loss last weekend at home to the Portland Timbers.
FC Dallas is coming off a scoreless draw in Minnesota, just their second shutout of the season.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - With Alan Velasco potentially back in the lineup, the game needs to flow through Ferreira to help get FCD the three points.
FCD vs expansion clubs: FC Dallas is 16-2-3 all-time in the first home meeting against expansion teams. FC Dallas had a 17-game unbeaten streak with the loss against expansion side Nashville SC on Aug. 12, 2020. The other defeat was a 1-0
loss to the Chicago Fire on July 4, 1998. FC Dallas holds an 11-6-4 record in
the first match against expansion teams.
High press vs low press: FC Dallas has pressed less than any other team this season, recording just 94 high press sequences. St. Louis City SC, on the other hand, has recorded 167 pressing sequences this season, third-most in the league behind only the Red Bulls (201) and D.C. United (171).
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,075 minutes and made 26 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: none
St. Louis Notes:
Key player for St. Louis: Eduard Lowen
We highlighted the German playmaker for St. Louis in our preview of the expansion side. Get that full report by clicking on the story below.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Joakim Nilsson (knee), Joao Klauss (quad)
Questionable: Rasmus Alm (abdominal), Njabulo Blom (groin)
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL
Weather: 81 degrees, potential rain