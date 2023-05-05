Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to get back on track here this weekend as they host expansion side St. Louis CITY SC for the first time at Toyota Stadium.

After starting the season 5-0-0, the expansion darlings come into Saturday’s match with just one win in their last five games, including a 2-1 loss last weekend at home to the Portland Timbers.

FC Dallas is coming off a scoreless draw in Minnesota, just their second shutout of the season.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - With Alan Velasco potentially back in the lineup, the game needs to flow through Ferreira to help get FCD the three points.

FCD vs expansion clubs: FC Dallas is 16-2-3 all-time in the first home meeting against expansion teams. FC Dallas had a 17-game unbeaten streak with the loss against expansion side Nashville SC on Aug. 12, 2020. The other defeat was a 1-0

loss to the Chicago Fire on July 4, 1998. FC Dallas holds an 11-6-4 record in

the first match against expansion teams.

High press vs low press: FC Dallas has pressed less than any other team this season, recording just 94 high press sequences. St. Louis City SC, on the other hand, has recorded 167 pressing sequences this season, third-most in the league behind only the Red Bulls (201) and D.C. United (171).

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,075 minutes and made 26 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

St. Louis Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Eduard Lowen

We highlighted the German playmaker for St. Louis in our preview of the expansion side. Get that full report by clicking on the story below.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Joakim Nilsson (knee), Joao Klauss (quad)

Questionable: Rasmus Alm (abdominal), Njabulo Blom (groin)

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

Weather: 81 degrees, potential rain